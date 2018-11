President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House on Nov. 20, 2018, prior to departing Washington for Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving holiday. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the restrictions he imposed earlier this month on applying for asylum on the border with Mexico after a federal judge temporarily blocked those limitations.

On Nov. 9, Trump signed an executive order that denied immigrants who enter the US irregularly across the Mexico border the option of applying for asylum.