President Donald Trump's main trade adviser, Peter Navarro, attends the signing of an executive order on steel and aluminum tariffs at the White House on March 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his strategy versus China, on whose goods Washington has imposed heavy tariffs as the two nations are engaged in high-stakes trade talks, and he called the US economy "the best in the world."

"Our economy is the best in the world, by far. Lowest unemployment ever within almost all categories," wrote Trump on his Twitter account.