Washington, Nov. 20, 2018: President Donald Trump defended daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday over her use of personal email for official business, while Democrats in the US House of Representatives announced plans to investigate the matter. EPA/EFE

President Donald Trump defended daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday over her use of personal email for official business, while Democrats in the US House of Representatives announced plans to investigate the matter.

"You're talking about a whole different - you're talking about all fake news," the president told reporters outside the White House a day after The Washington Post revealed Ivanka's use of the private account for some official business.