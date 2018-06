Attorney to US President Donald J. Trump Rudy Giuliani (C) speaks to members of the news media during the White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump participates in the US Coast Guard Change-of-Command Ceremony at the US Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he has the absolute right to pardon himself, but added that he won't have to do it because he has done nothing wrong with regard to the ongoing federal investigation into the suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump said on Twitter.