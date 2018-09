US President Donald J. Trump (L) greets Senator Dean Heller (R-Nev., R) onstage during the Make America Great Again Rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN GURZINSKI

US President Donald J. Trump addresses attendees during the Make America Great Again Rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN GURZINSKI

US President Donald J. Trump addresses attendees during the Make America Great Again Rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN GURZINSKI

The president of the United States defended his protectionist policies on Thursday during a rally in Las Vegas to promote incumbent Republican Senator from Nevada Dean Heller's mid-term election bid.

Donald Trump urged voters to turn out in force in order to preserve the Republican Party's majority in Congress ahead of the November elections.