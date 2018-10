US President Donald J. Trump raises his fist as he walks on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery

The president of the United States on Saturday defended his administration's policy of separating families that arrive in the United States illegally, saying the fear of separation was an effective deterrent.

Donald Trump was addressing reporters outside the White House as he departed for a campaign rally in Richmond, Kentucky.