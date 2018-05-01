US President Donald J. Trump participates in a meeting on trade with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington DC, USA, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis/POOL

The President of the United States on Monday announced he would postpone imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports for the European Union, Mexico and Canada, and that agreements have been reached in principle with Argentina, Brazil and Australia, according to the White House.

The 25-percent tariffs on steel and 10-percent on aluminum entered into force on Mar. 23, but US President Donald Trump temporarily exempted some of his main allies from them and made way for negotiations on import quotas of these products.