President Donald Trump waits onstage before addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

President Donald Trump on Tuesday before the United Nations General Assembly demanded that changes be urgently made to the "world trading system" and defended his trade war with China, saying that the US trade deficit with the Asian giant is "not acceptable."

"Last month, we announced a groundbreaking US-Mexico trade agreement. Yesterday, I stood with (South Korean) President Moon (Jae-in) to announce the successful completion of the brand-new US-Korea trade deal," said the US leader in a somber and calmly forceful address to the General Assembly.