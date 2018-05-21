President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that the Department of Justice investigate whether the FBI "infiltrated" his 2016 election campaign "for political purposes," a move that could open up a new front in the battle between the mogul and those two federal agencies.

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" tweeted Trump on Sunday.