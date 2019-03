President Donald Trump (c), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (l) and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt (r) during a meeting on March 26, 2019, at the US Capitol in Washington. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump (c) speaks with reporters flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (l) and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt (r) during a meeting on March 26, 2019, at the US Capitol in Washington. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Democratic lawmakers are no longer thinking about initiating impeachment proceedings against him because the preliminary conclusions on the Russia probe indicate that there was no collusion between his 2016 election campaign and Russia.

"I don't think they're talking about impeachment," Trump told reporters at the Capitol when asked about the Democrats who are still calling for a move to remove him from office.