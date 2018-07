US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he knew in advance about the meeting his son had with a Russian lawyer ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

The president reacted via Twitter to a CNN report that Trump's one-time personal attorney, Michael Cohen, claimed the real estate mogul approved Donald Trump Jr.'s plan to meet with the attorney, who ostensibly had damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.