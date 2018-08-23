President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Aug. 22, 2018, before presenting the Medal of Honor to Valerie Nessel, the widow of Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, who received the country's highest military award for his actions in Afghanistan in 2002. EFE-EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her daily press briefing on Aug. 22, 2018, where she repeatedly denied that President Donald Trump violated any US campaign finance laws during the 2016 campaign, despite sworn testimony from his ex-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen to the contrary. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to disassociate himself from the federal crime in which he was implicated this week by his former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, saying that his authorizing two payments of hush money to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign were not violations of election finance laws.

One day after Cohen pleaded guilty to several charges and accused the president of having directed him to pay the two women to ensure their silence about the alleged affairs he had had with them, Trump downplayed the case and accused his ex-lawyer of lying.