President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to disassociate himself from the federal crime in which he was implicated this week by his former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, saying that his authorizing two payments of hush money to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign were not violations of election finance laws.
One day after Cohen pleaded guilty to several charges and accused the president of having directed him to pay the two women to ensure their silence about the alleged affairs he had had with them, Trump downplayed the case and accused his ex-lawyer of lying.