United States President Donald Trump waves as he enters the Davos Congress Center on the last day of the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

United States President Donald Trump talks to media at the Davos Congress Center on the last day of the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The president of the United States on Friday challenged the multiple media reports that said he attempted to fire the special counsel overseeing the investigation into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia and subsequent obstruction of justice.

Upon his arrival at the Swiss alpine resort of Davos, which hosts the World Economic Forum summit of global leaders, Donald Trump described the bombshell story, first broken by the New York Times, that he had ordered the removal of Robert Mueller in June as false.