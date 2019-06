President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters after signing an executive order targeting Iran's supreme leader on June 24, 2019, at the White House in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/Kevin Dietsch POOL

President Donald Trump has denied allegations that he raped E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, saying in an interview published Tuesday that the writer was "not my type."

The 75-year-old Carroll alleged in a series of interviews that she granted since last Friday that Trump approached her in a store in the mid-1990s, joked with her and then cornered her in a dressing room and raped her.