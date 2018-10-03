White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a press conference on Oct. 3, 2018, at which she denied a New York Times report that President Donald Trump committed tax fraud to amass a large portion of his fortune. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the report that he amassed a large part of his fortune by committing tax fraud "boring" and "false."

Trump described the article, which appeared Tuesday in The New York Times, as a "hit piece."