US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters prior to boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

US President Donald Trump denied here Friday that the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general was a maneuver to end the investigation into alleged coordination between the president's campaign and the Kremlin in the 2016 elections.

"I didn't speak to Matt Whitaker about it," Trump told reporters, who asked him if he had discussed the possibility of ending the Russia investigation with the acting attorney general.