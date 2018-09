President Donald Trump raises his glass in a toast at the meeting of the US delegation at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the world "to isolate Iran's regime" and promised to impose more sanctions on Tehran besides those that will enter into force in November.

"We ask all nations to isolate Iran's regime as long as its aggression continues and we ask all nations to support Iran's people as they struggle to reclaim their religious and righteous destiny," said Trump in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.