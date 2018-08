Hundreds of state police officers descend upon downtown Charlottesville as the city marks the anniversary of last year's 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump denounced Saturday "all types of racism" ahead of the anniversary of the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of a woman and two police officers.

"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!," Trump wrote on Twitter.