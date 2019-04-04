US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters ahead of a meeting at the White House in Washington on Thursday, April 4. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis/**POOL**

US President Donald Trump (3rd L) speaks to journalists ahead of a meeting at the White House in Washington on Thursday, April 4. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis/**POOL**

A day after threatening to close the US border with Mexico to stop undocumented immigrants, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would give the Aztec nation a year to halt the flow of migrants and drugs before imposing tariffs on Mexican imports as a first step toward a possible border closure.

"We're going to give them a one-year warning, and if the drugs don't stop or largely stop, we're going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, particularly cars. And if that doesn't stop the drugs, we close the border," Trump told reporters at the White House.