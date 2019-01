US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The President of the United States held telephone conversations Monday with his French counterpart and with the prime ministers of Canada and India to discuss Syria, Afghanistan and pressing economic issues.

Donald Trump discussed the US strategy in Syria with France's Emmanuel Macron, including "the destruction of ISIS as well as plans for a strong, deliberate, and coordinated withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement.