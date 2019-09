US President Donald J. Trump and Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, Assistant Commandant for Response Policy, United States Coast Guard, speak to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House about Hurricane Dorian, in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin H. Simon / POOL

Birds fly over a section of the recently renovated US-Mexico border wall, in Calexico, California, USA, on Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Maung

The United States government announced Tuesday the diversion of another $3.6 billion from the Pentagon budget for the construction of the border wall with Mexico.

These funds, initially approved by Congress for the construction of 127 Pentagon military projects, are part of the $6.6 billion President Donald Trump diverted for the wall under a national emergency that he declared on the southern border in February. EFE-EPA