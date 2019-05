US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Japan in Washington, DC, USA, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The administration of the United States president on Friday bypassed Congress to approve the sale of $8.1 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The deal would "deter Iranian aggression and build partner self-defense capacity" of US allies, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.