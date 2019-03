US President Donald Trump speaks during a Greek Independence Day celebration with Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alex Wong/POOL AFP-OUT

The president of the United States on Monday donated his quarterly salary of $100,000 to the Department of National Security, which is responsible for border surveillance, among other things.

"While the press doesn't like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security," Donald Trump wrote on Twitter with a photograph of the check.