US President Donald J. Trump holds a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

The president of the United States on Tuesday doubled down in his defense of hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment against COVID-19 despite multiple studies that discourage its use.

"I happen to think it works in the early stages (of the disease)," Donald Trump argued during a White House press conference focused on his government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic, which has already left more than 149,000 dead in the US. EFE-EPA