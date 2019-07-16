President Donald Trump speaks during the third annual 'Made in America' product showcase on the South Lawn of the White House on 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his widely criticized suggestion that four Latina, Muslim or black Democratic congresswomen should "leave" the country because they "hate it," while the Democratic opposition and some Republican lawmakers accused him of racism and white supremacism.

A day after implying on Twitter that they were not born in the US and suggesting that "they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," Trump denied that his comments about the congresswomen were racist even as the hashtag #RacistPresident was gaining popularity on that social network.