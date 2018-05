US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harrer

US President Donald Trump expressed doubts Thursday regarding the possibility of reaching a trade deal with China, just as a high-level delegation from Beijing is in Washington for trade talks.

"I tend to doubt it," Trump told reporters regarding the possibility for the talks to be successful.