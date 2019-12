US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un shake hands after crossing the Military Demarcation Line into the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, on June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP/SOUTH KOREA OUT (SOUTH KOREA OUT)

Trump speaks up about Pionyang's threat and irony for Christmas

President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

"Maybe it's a nice present," Trump said during an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase, as opposed to a missile test."