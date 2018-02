(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 16, 2018 to depart for Florida. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

(FILE) Former presidential candidate and Governor Mitt Romney delivers remarks at the 40th Annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Mar. 15, 2013 (reissued Feb. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States Monday voiced his support for a former Republican presidential candidate of the 2012 elections, who will run for a Senate seat from Utah in November.

Despite their rivalry, Donald Trump expressed on his Twitter account "all my support and endorsement" for Mitt Romney and considered him a "worthy successor" to Orrin Hatch, the current US senator from Utah who announced earlier in 2018 that he would retire after more than four decades in office.