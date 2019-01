Turkish forces and members of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army move some 10km away from Manbij town in northern Syria, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

US President Donald J. Trump (L), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2nd L) and a group of dignitaries salute the transfer of former Navy SEAL and Department of Defense civilian Scott A. Wirtz as it is carried by a U.S. Navy carry team during the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, USA, on Jan. 19, 2019. Wirtz was one of four Americans killed during a suicide bombing in the northern Syrian city of Manbij. EPA-EFE FILE/Scott Serio

US President Donald J. Trump (L) looks at Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 11, 2018 (reissued Jan. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The president of the United States and his Turkish counterpart agreed on the need to find a "negotiated solution" for northeast Syria during a telephone conversation Sunday.

Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan "agreed to continue to pursue a negotiated solution for northeast Syria that achieves our respective security concerns," the White House said in a statement.