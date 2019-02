The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, speaks before the Venezuelan-American community, on Feb. 18, 2019, at the International University of Florida, in Miami, Florida, US. EPA-EFE / Cristobal Herrera / FILE

US President Donald Trump renewed Wednesday his threat to impose tariffs on imported European automobiles if his administration cannot reach an agreement with the European Union to reform the trans-Atlantic trade relationship.

The issue was raised by a reporter as Trump welcomed Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to the White House for talks.