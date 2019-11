The former senior director for Europe and Russia at the White House National Security Council, Fiona Hill (L), and the political counselor at the United States Embassy in Ukraine, David Holmes (R), testify during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Fiona Hill, a former White House National Security Council Russia expert, stands up during a break at a Nov. 21, 2019, House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., USA, on President Donald Trump's alleged scheme to tie United States security aid to Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARRER/POOL

The former top Russia adviser to President Donald Trump's administration testified Thursday in the United States House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry that Moscow plans to repeat what she described as its successful interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Fiona Hill also dismissed allegations by Republican lawmakers that Ukraine interfered in that balloting, describing those accusations as a "fictional narrative."