US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong (R) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

Vietnamese children wave Vietnamese and US flags before the arrival of US President Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead of the second US-North Korea Summit. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong (R) walk into a meeting room at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead the second summit between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

United States President Donald Trump has declared war on socialism in the US and Latin America, but on Wednesday he presented communist Vietnam as a possible economic model for North Korea, a contradiction that unveils the electoral aspect of his ideological battle.

Hours before his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump confirmed what his government had indicated for months: they see Vietnam as an economic model for North Korea, and believe Pyongyang could draw inspiration from the progressive economic opening of the Indochinese country.