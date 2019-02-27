United States President Donald Trump has declared war on socialism in the US and Latin America, but on Wednesday he presented communist Vietnam as a possible economic model for North Korea, a contradiction that unveils the electoral aspect of his ideological battle.
Hours before his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump confirmed what his government had indicated for months: they see Vietnam as an economic model for North Korea, and believe Pyongyang could draw inspiration from the progressive economic opening of the Indochinese country.