US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2019. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson departs his home in London, Britain, 29 May 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The president of the United States has expressed his support for Boris Johnson as the next leader of the UK's Conservative Party, saying he would be "excellent" and was "a very talented person."

Donald Trump's comments came ahead of his state visit to the UK, which begins Monday.