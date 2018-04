General view of the scene of an incident in Toronto, in which a van was driven into a crowd of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, leaving 10 dead, which US President Donald Trump called a "horrendous tragedy" in a message to Canada. EFE-EPA

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the attack by a van that ran over a crowd of pedestrians in Toronto, leaving 10 people dead, a "horrendous tragedy."

"The United States stands with the Canadian people in the aftermath of today's tragic event in Toronto, where a van drove into a crowd of people killing several and injuring many more," Trump said in a statement on Monday.