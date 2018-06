US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a ceremony to award the Medal of Honor to late US Army First Lieutenant Garlin Conner in the White House in Washington, DC, United States, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump expressed his support for an immigration bill that will be put to a vote in Congress on Wednesday, which includes $25 billion for the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, as well as a path to citizenship for undocumented youths.

"House Republicans should pass the strong but fair immigration bill, known as Goodlatte II, in their afternoon vote today, even though the Dems won't let it pass in the Senate," Trump wrote on Twitter in capital letters.