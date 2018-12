Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (l.) observes US President Donald Trump (r.) during the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, 2018, a week after Washington considered the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Riyadh agents to be a case closed. EFE-EPA/Lukas Coch

US President Donald Trump (r.) and other heads of state line up for a photo at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, 2018, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (c.) and Brazilian President Michel Temer (l.). EFE-EPA/Ballesteros

US President Donald Trump (front) speaks with other heads of state lining up for a photo at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, 2018, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (r), Brazilian President Michel Temer (2nd r.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.). EFE-EPA/Lukas Coch

US President Donald Trump extended a brief greeting to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this Friday in Buenos Aires, a week after Washington considered the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Riyadh agents to be a case closed.

Trump's short conversation with Bin Salman came while the plenary session of the G20 Summit, which has brought together in Buenos Aires the leaders of the world's 20 major economies, was closed to the press.