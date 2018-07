US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the 'Pledge to America's Workers' event in Washington, DC, United States, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump is hoping to hold a second summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the end of this year and would like those talks to take place in Washington, the White House said Thursday.

"President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on her official Twitter account.