Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump, including 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley (C), stand by the door to the Senate chambers after they breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Activists participate in the January 6 Candlelight Vigil for Democracy at Union Square in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/PETE MAROVICH

Former US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, USA, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MAXWELL

Trump fails in attempt to block access to Jan. 6 files

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former president Donald Trump’s efforts to block the House select committee investigating the assault on the Capitol building from accessing White House documents linked to the incident.

The highest US court refused an appeal by Trump’s team against a lower-court ruling allowing access.