File photograph showing former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arriving for a motion hearing at the federal court house in Washington, United States, May 23, 2018. File EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

File photograph showing former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arriving for a motion hearing at the federal court house in Washington, United States, May 23, 2018. File EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned the fact that the FBI did not inform him about the investigation of his then-campaign manager Paul Manafort ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn't the FBI or Department of 'Justice' have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign?" Trump said on Twitter. "Should have told me!"