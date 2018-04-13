Former FBI Director James Comey on June 8, 2017, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, USA, about the FBI's investigation into potential collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Former FBI Director James Comey on June 8, 2017, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, USA, about the FBI's investigation into potential collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States on Friday fired back at a former FBI director who accused him of running the White House like a mafia don.

Donald Trump made the remarks in one of his habitual early-morning tweets.