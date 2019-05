US President Donald J. Trump (C-L) is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito (C-R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

US President Donald Trump (2-R) and First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) are bid fairwell by Emperor Naruhito (L) and Empress Masako (R) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CARL COURT / POOL

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (2-R), US First Lady Melania Trump (L), Japan's Empress Masako (R) and US President Donald Trump (2-L) stand during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

US President Donald Trump (L) is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito (R) during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

The president of the United States on Monday became the first foreign leader to be received in audience by the new emperor of Japan who ascended the throne on May 1 after the abdication of his father.

Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Saturday for an official visit that will end Tuesday. In addition to meeting Emperor Naruhito, he will also attend a series of meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.