US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) wave to supporters as they walk across the South Lawn to Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 September 2020 (reissued 02 October 2020). EFE/EPA FILE/KEN CEDENO / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) talks to the pilot of Marine One, as Presidential Counselor Hope Hicks (R) looks on as he returns to the White House following a trip to the west coast, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

(L-R) First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald J. Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden react after participating in the first 2020 presidential election debate at Samson Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 29 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS