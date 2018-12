US President Donald J. Trump visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on Dec. 15, 2018. Section 60, is the burial ground in the cemetery where military personnel killed in the Global War on Terror since 2001 are interred. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS /POOL/FILE

The New York state Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday an accord to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation under judicial supervision against the backdrop of accusations of misconduct.

The office filed suit against the foundation last June, alleging illegal actions dating back more than a decade.