US President Donald Trump (r) and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfattah Al-Sisi (l) speak with reporters and pose for photos in the Oval Office on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ron Sachs **POOL**

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office while posing for pictures with his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sisi (not shown) on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ron Sachs **POOL**

President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday gave a push to the campaign by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfatah al Sisi, to remain in power until 2034, praising the "great job" he is doing and sidestepping, at least in public, the concerns of Congress over the arrests of US citizens in Egypt.

Al Sisi's White House visit comes at a time when the Egyptian Parliament is studying a series of constitutional amendments being pushed by his party that would allow the country's presidential term to be expanded from four to six years, give more prominence to the armed forces and hand the president the power to appoint judges.