US President Donald Trump (L) exchanges words with Attorney General William Barr during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Thursday, July 11. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

With Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looking on, President Donald Trump delivers remarks on citizenship and the 2020 US Census during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Thursday, July 11. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Thursday abandoned his bid to have a question about citizenship added to the 2020 US Census, instead deciding to obtain the information via other means.

"The Department of Commerce sensibly decided to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census as has been done many, many times throughout the history of the United States," Trump said during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House.