The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, speaks to the media on Nov. 17, 2018, in Washington DC before departing the White House for California, where he is scheduled to view damage from that state's wildfires. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States said Saturday that he would welcome a government shutdown if Congress does not approve funding for a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Donald Trump made those remarks to reporters before traveling to Northern California to get a first-hand look at the wildfires that have claimed 74 lives and left more than 1,000 missing.