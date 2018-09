(FILE) US Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens to Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (R) speak at an event to honor federal immigration agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, USA, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE KAUP

The United States government proposed Saturday a measure to prevent legal immigrants receiving government aid from getting permanent residence permits.

The measure by the government led by President Donald Trump could force millions of poor immigrants depending on public aid for food and lodging to make a difficult choice between accepting financial aid or receiving a Green Card.