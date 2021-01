National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) and Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon (R), sit nearby as US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office in Washington, DC, USA, 28 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PETE MAROVICH / POOL

Former advisor to US President Donald J. Trump Stephen Bannon leaves federal court after his arraignment on charges of using funds raised for border wall construction to pay for personal expenses, in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Kevin Hagen

Former Trump campaign manager, Steve Bannon, speaks to the media, in Rome, Italy, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO PERI

The United States' outgoing president Donald Trump granted full pardon to his former chief strategist Steven Bannon on Tuesday night, just hours before leaving the White House.

The pardon was one of 143 clemencies granted by Trump in his final hours in power. In total, 73 people were given pardons, and another 70 had their sentences commuted, a White House statement said. EFE-EPA