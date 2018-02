Photo provided by the Guatemalan President's Social Communications Secretariat showing US President Donald Trump (l) and his Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales (r) at Washington's Hilton hotel before Trump addressed the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only

US President Donald Trump met briefly with his Guatemalan counterpart, Jimmy Morales, in Washington on Thursday and the pair agreed to work together to "restore democracy" in Venezuela.

The two leaders - who met for about 15 minutes at the Washington Hilton, where they were both attending the National Prayer Breakfast - also spoke about immigration and the similarity in their respective policies vis-a-vis Israel.