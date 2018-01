US President Donald J. Trump addresses 'March for Life' participants and Pro-Life Leaders via teleconference from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States on Monday night praised the Republican Party after a bill approving funding for the federal government was passed by Congress, and called both parties to the negotiating table to address the future of the 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children, known as "dreamers".

The Democrats agreed to a budget extension until Feb. 8, allowing the federal government, which had been shut since Friday night, to reopen.